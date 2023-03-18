Woman lucky to be alive after falling in flooded drain in Kuching

KUCHING (March 1): A woman was lucky to be alive after she fell into a flooded drain at Central Park Commercial Centre today.

According to a witness, the woman was walking in the area which was inundated by the flash flood when she accidently missed her step and fell into a drain.

Her boyfriend who was walking beside her quickly jumped into the drain and pulled her out of the water.

She was then brought to a nearby coffeeshop where the boyfriend and members of the public gave her first aid.

A video of the incident was shared on social media. The woman was seen laying on being resuscitate by her boyfriend and a member of the public.

At the time of writing, it is unsure if the woman has been sent to hospital for treatment.