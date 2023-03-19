Ahmad Zahid pleased with Umno election process

KUALA LUMPUR (March 19): Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi is satisfied with the 2023 Umno election process held in 189 divisions nationwide yesterday.

However, the Deputy Prime Minister admitted that it was difficult to please everyone since there were 160,000 delegates who voted this time.

“I am satisfied but there needs to be scrutiny and we must be fair to every candidate (and) delegate present because the overall total is 160,000, that’s why it’s possible there are some who are not satisfied.

“And all that (dissatisfaction) will be handled by the Umno Election Committee (JPU) that is headed by Tan Sri Shahrir Abdul Samad,” he said when met at the Umno Building last night.

Commenting on the commotion that occurred at several divisions, Ahmad Zahid said he did receive reports regarding it and had viewed the incidents and discussed with Shahrir to cancel or hold a re-election in the affected divisions if necessary.

He is confident the JPU will be able to carry out investigations and decide if there is a need to refer the incidents to the Umno Disciplinary Board.

“Any political party also have such incidents. It doesn’t mean we condone such actions but I have faith in the JPU.

“So far, no more than five per cent of (commotion) cases are serious or mild. We will meet the complainants and the parties accused. There have been complaints that have been withdrawn,” he said.

Meanwhile, Umno Information chief Isham Jalil announced that the full results for the vice-presidents, permanent chairman and deputy permanent chairman posts may only be known early this morning (3am on March 19).

Meanwhile, the full results for the Supreme Council positions will only be known today (March 19). – Bernama