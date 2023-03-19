Anwar: ‘Good progress’ on seat negotiations, but discussions still ongoing

KUALA LUMPUR (March 19): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today said that discussions are still ongoing for seat allocations for the state elections later this year among parties in the current unity government.

Speaking to the press after the Unity Government Secretariat meeting held at the Umno Headquarters in Menara Dato’ Onn here, Anwar remained tight-lipped about the details, saying that the negotiations will be concluded soon.

“Good progress, but we did not discuss it in detail, because the committees of the parties involved will continue discussions,” said the Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman.

When asked about the reports from three of the unity government’s committees that were due to the secretariat today — namely the Policy and Policy Monitoring Committee, the Chair Consultation Committee, and the Mobilisation and Communication Committee — Anwar said that the reports were just some regular updates.

“Nothing surprising,” he said.

This comes after PH secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said on Thursday that the report from the three committees would be among the main matters discussed at the meeting today.

The formation of the Unity Government Secretariat — which has been tasked with organising the allied parties to jointly face the upcoming six state elections — was announced by Anwar last month. — Malay Mail