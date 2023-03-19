DAP man urges Dr Sim to come up with proper drainage plans for Kuching

KUCHING (March 19): It is absolutely crucial for the Ministry of Public Health, Housing and Local Government headed by Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian to quickly come up with proper drainage plans to combat the frequent flooding in Kuching, said Democratic Action Party (DAP) member Michael Kong Feng Nian.

Kong, who is special assistant to DAP Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen, said yesterday’s flash floods following continuous heavy rain served as yet another reminder on how pressing the drainage issue in Kuching is.

“Just after a few hours of heavy rain, most parts of Kuching were flooded and traffic had to come to a standstill at places like Mile 3 and Jalan Penrissen (between Mile 6 and ),” he said in a statement yesterday.

While waiting for Drainage and Irrigation Department (DID) Sarawak and the local councils to accept its plea to work together on the flood issue in Kuching, Kong said Dr Sim must also order for the mobilisation of personnel from local councils to ensure that immediate assistance is rendered to those stranded and those in need of help.

“For instance, the Mile 3 underpass was already flooded this morning but the local council failed to put up any warning signs and seal off the road. As a result, many motorists were seen reversing their vehicles out of the flooded underpass.

“This is very dangerous especially when there is poor visibility. There is even a viraled photograph of a white car stuck in the underpass,” said Kong.

He also said in Stapok, there were sections of road flooded which created a chaotic traffic situation. DAP volunteers had to step in and help direct the traffic to ease the congestion.

“With all that is said and done, it is undeniable that there must be long term plans to address the flooding issue in Kuching. We reiterate our stance that it is simply inexcusable that local councils like Padawan Municipal Council (MPP) have no flood mitigation master plan in place,” he said.

He added that Dr Sim must direct all local councils in Kuching as well as DID Sarawak to come up with a flood mitigation master plan for Kuching so this matter can be resolved urgently.