Equitable access to healthcare in Sabah, S’wak by 2030, assures minister

KUCHING (March 19): Health Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa has given assurance that the federal government would continue to pay attention towards improving the healthcare sector in Sarawak and Sabah.

In this respect, she hopes that the two Borneo states would have full equitable access to healthcare by 2030.

According to her, despite geographical and infrastructure challenges, the accessibility rate in both states now stands at 75 per cent.

“So we hope that by 2030, we can actually expand more and hope to reach full accessibility,” she said during a press conference held after the opening of the ‘Global Surgery Conference’ at Waterfront Hotel here today.

When asked if the Ministry of Health (MoH) had any immediate plan to increase the number plastic surgery specialists to treat burn patients in government hospitals throughout Sarawak, she said it had ‘come up with plans’.

In this respect, she said the MoH was working to encourage more doctors to become specialists, which she regarded as important in ensuring the sustainability of the healthcare and medical services delivery in Sarawak.

“I think we want to send in specialists from all disciplines, not only for burn patients.

“We are planning ahead to get more specialists into service, and we are looking into how we can provide at least 20,000 specialists to serve in government hospitals here by 2030.

“We are hoping to get them, in terms of training, and get more doctors to become specialists.

“We hope by then, we’d have enough specialists.”

On the ‘Global Surgery’ initiative, Dr Zaliha said the efforts had made tremendous progress in Borneo, particularly since the Covid-19 pandemic.

More specifically, she said the initiative had resulted in the people in Kapit and Limbang having better access to surgical and anaesthesia care.

“Close monitoring at the administrative level helps ensure that the programme’s implementation is in place.

“Highly skilled and competent MOs (medical officers) and specialists will facilitate the provision of safe and quality care to the population.

“In hospitals without specialists, trained MOs can provide essential and emergency care to the population. This is the beauty of this initiative,” she added.

Dr Zaliha also expressed hope that such initiative would help Sabah and Sarawak reach 100 per cent access to safe surgical and anaesthesia care by 2030.