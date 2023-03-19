Esports to be made a competitive event in Sukma 2024, says Abd Karim

KUCHING (March 19): Electronic sports (Esports) will be contested as a competitive sport in the 21st edition of Malaysia Games (Sukma) next year, to be hosted in Sarawak.

In stating this, Minister of Youth, Sport and Entrepreneur Development Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said in previous editions, esports had been assigned as an exhibition sport.

“We have discussed the matter with all the officials involved in Sukma, the federal sports minister and all parties involved in the Games, which will be held in Sarawak next year.

“We have all agreed to include Esports as a competitive sport. That means if anyone won a medal or more in esports during Sukma 2024, that person would contribute to the overall medals tally for his contingent,” he said in his speech for the closing ceremony of the Myborneo E-force Invitational Championship 2.0 at Riverside Majestic Hotel here yesterday.

Abdul Karim said the inclusion of esports in Sukma signified ‘the nation’s realisation of its importance, and also its recognition as a form of sport that is fast gaining popularity in the world today’.

Moreover, the minister said the venue for the Myborneo E-force Invitational Championship 2.0 might be used to accommodate esports events in Sukma 2024.

“We will also approach the private sector to assist us in making sure that the organising of Sukma esports in Sarawak would be smooth and successfu.”

Meanwhile, the four-day Myborneo E-force Invitational Championship 2.0 gathered a total of 1,476 participants coming not only from all over Malaysia, but also from Brunei, Indonesia and Singapore.

A group of 191 qualified for the final round of the competition, vying for the chance to collect from the total prize pool worth RM26,500.

Four categories were contested: PUBGM, MLBB, FIFA 23 and DOTA 2.

“We believe that this championship can be a platform for local esports participants, activists and bettors to gain experience competing with national champions, and at the same time, elevate the level of competitiveness.

“In addition, tournaments like this can also encourage esports tourism that could give positive impact on the local economy,” said a statement released by the organisers, which comprised the federal Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS) through the Youth and Sports Department (JBS) and involved collaborations with Abdul Karim’s ministry and Sarawak Electronic Sports Association (Sesa).

Meanwhile, Sarawak Esports Expo 2023 was also held in conjunction with the championship, where it ran various activities such as exhibitions, forums and workshops.

Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) also participated by inviting nine companies to hold their respective open job interviews.

It is stated that these companies are involved in the creative industry, digitisation, game development and animation.