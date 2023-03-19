Fatimah: Low Income Family Empowerment programme to kick off in May

KUCHING (March 19): The Ministry of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development, through the Social Development Council (MPS), will be working with strategic partners to kick start the Low Income Family Empowerment (LIFE) programme this May.

The programme aims to address poverty among vulnerable communities in Sarawak.

Its minister Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah said LIFE is a form of assistance approved by the state government under the 12th Malaysia Plan to empower low-income groups in the B40 category.

“The LIFE programme is vital to provide mindset change intervention, skill training and retraining opportunities as well as relevant capital assistance to empower productive and low-income family members to participate in income-generating activities.

“It will also provide the relevant assistance, appropriate social support and intervention referrals to address poverty issues related to health and education not provided by other agencies,” she said when closing the LIFE Programme Guide Refinement Workshop here today.

MPS will be working with the State Social Welfare Department (JKMS), Women and Family Department, and other government agencies in LIFE which has set for a target of 1,000 participants per year.

Fatimah said the target groups included hardcore poverty (miskin tegar) and poor households as well as ex-convicts, those involved in substance abuse and those referred by JKMS and the Women and Family Department because they ran out of funding.

“Poverty is a very complex social issue and multi-dimensional in nature and as such, we have to look at the circumstances behind it such as lack of education, health issues and the ecosystem surrounding the individual.

“Through LIFE, we want to give them a second chance in life by guiding them so that they will not go back to their past lives,” she said.

Fatimah said through collaboration and data sharing between related strategic partners, her ministry is confident that it can provide capital assistance, social support and intervention referrals in a more integrated and holistic manner to address the various dimensions of the poverty issue of vulnerable low-income households that have been identified.

She added that her ministry will look at a wider scope of aid distribution such as the ecosystem where the individual lives and the reason why he or she has been unable to generate an income.

“This is based on past experiences of finding a method to achieve effectiveness to reduce the rate of poverty in the state,” she said.