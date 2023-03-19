Fifth Customary School launched in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (March 19): The Sabah Customary Practitioners Association (Sunduan Nabalu) on Sunday launched its fifth Customary School in the state.

Located in Suang Mongkobung, Telipok, it is preceded by the association’s four other schools in Kg Lomawan (Tuaran), Batu Tunggul (Pensiangan), Kg Talungan (Telipok) and Ulu Keramuak (Tongod).

Leading up to its launch, a two-day jamboree in conjunction with the association’s inaugural Borneo Cultural and Traditional Education Carnival comprising more than 100 of its members took place at the school grounds.

On March 18, the camp started off with an ice-breaking session, then a traditional food feast,

a bonfire and a Rinait Molibabou prayers ceremony by bobolians.

The following day (March 19), Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Dr Jeffrey Kitingan arrived at the compound around 10am to officiate the schools’ launch.

In his opening speech, Jeffrey, who is also the Dayak International Organisation (DIO) president, said the construction of such Customary Schools is long overdue.

He said despite being 60 years behind in terms of development, the culture of Sabah natives will be kept intact from the schools’ pursuit of cultural preservation and progression.

To this end, Jeffrey said the schools have become the heart of customs practice for Sabahans and as such, should be given the attention and respect they deserve.

“The government should allocate annual funding not only for the management and maintenance of the existing Sunduan Nabalu Customary Schools but also for the construction of new ones.

“My hope is that the federal leadership can listen to our suggestion as such schools are a necessity for Sabah to safeguard its rich culture and traditions.

“If we can draft the necessary paperwork and determine the budget needed for this endeavour, I will pursue this matter up to the federal and state governments,” he said.

Jeffrey said the Customary Schools can not only preserve the state’s heritage but also provide much needed knowledge for village heads as well as Ketua Anak Negeri (KAN).

This is considering his observation where a lot of newly appointed KANs were left clueless due to lack of proper reference and training on Sabah’s customs and traditions.

In this regard, Sunduan Nabalu president said their Customary Schools are tasked to equip the KANs with the necessary knowledge and skills to be able to carry out their tasks effectively.

“Our schools offer a syllabus of 17 subjects ranging various topics relating to the state’s customs and traditions including studies on native customary laws, history of Sabah natives and native mother tongues.

“Not only that, we also offer other studies such as on bobolian rituals, traditional music, and traditional self-defence. We will be adding two more following Jeffrey’s recommendations, namely on international relations as well as administration and management.

“However, we would require government allocation to maintain and establish more Customary Schools in Sabah. Five other schools are currently in construction while 17 are pending approval,” he said.

Shalmon explained that Sunduan Nabalu was established in 2019 to preserve the culture and customs of Sabah’s indigenous people to prevent it from being erased by time.

He said they also aim to dignify the status of indigenous people in the state and the Huguan Siou institution as well as to serve as a research centre regarding Sabah’s customs and traditions.

Also present at the school launch were Sunduan Nabalu advisor Datuk Steven Beliku and board of advisors chairman Datuk Kalakau Untol, Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) Borneo Institute for Indigenous Studies (BORIIS) deputy director Dr Jeannet Stephen and chief academic researcher Rosazman Hussin, as well as Sabah Native Affairs Council president Dr Benedict Topin.