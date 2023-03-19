Graft though small still wrong, says Juanda

SIBU (March 19): Abuse of power and corruption whether it involves big or small amounts of money are still wrong, said Sarawak’s Deputy Minister of Integrity and Ombudsman, Datuk Dr Juanda Jaya.

He said they directly affected the integrity of the community and the growth of the country if such problem was not nipped at the bud.

“If you have all the facts, report to the authorities any act of corruption and abuse of power, especially in matters related to government agencies and departments so that action could be taken to solve it,” he said at the opening of the fifth series of Integrity Tour programme held in Mukah yesterday.

Juanda said the state would suffer losses if there were misuse of power and corruption.

He said this also applied to community leaders and village security and development committees (JKKKs).

“The state government under Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg has been working hard in making Sarawak a developed state with a high-income population by 2030.

“Integrity and honesty among the community play a vital role in achieving the goal,” he said.

Also present at the event included.

Tellian assemblyman Royston Valentine and Mukah Resident Kueh Lei Poh were also present at the event.