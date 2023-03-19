Immigration Dept must explain, address passport book shortage in Sarawak, says Bandar Kuching MP

KUCHING (March 19): The Immigration Department must explain and address the shortage of passport books throughout Sarawak.

In making the call, Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii said that the shortage of passport books has caused inconvenience to the public who need to travel overseas, especially those with urgent travel needs.

“This has caused much inconvenience to members of the public who many were turned down and asked to back without a new passport since there is no stock for passport renewal.

“There is no confirmation when the new stock will come. This is especially inconvenient for those that needs to travel soon on important or urgent matters whether work or even other reasons,” he said in a statement today.

Dr Yii said he has spoken to the special officers of the Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, whose jurisdiction the Immigration Department falls under, to highlight and for them to address this issue urgently.

“Fact of matter (is) such issue should not have happened in the first place as they should receive these books periodically or even foresee the surge in demand and address it pro-actively,” he added.

Dr Yii said he will continue to follow this matter with the relevant agencies and if needed to, to even highlight it to the minister in Parliament to address this shortage urgently.