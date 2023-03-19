KPDN: 10 cases of subsidised diesel leakage in Sarawak between March 1-17

KUCHING (March 19): The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) recorded 10 cases involving leakages of subsidised diesel in Sarawak between March 1 and 17.

KPDN Sarawak, in a statement yesterday, said a total of 30,044 litres of diesel worth RM323,972 was seized during ‘Ops Tiris’, conducted under the Control of Supplies Act 1961.

The latest case was reported on Friday, involving the confiscation of 5,800 litres of diesel found to be illegally stored inside a property in the city.

“Also found at the premises was a lorry and several empty fuel tanks, believed to be used to transport the diesel,” said KPDN Sarawak director Matthew Dominic Barin in a statement yesterday, adding that all the seized items were estimated to be worth RM48,930.

The case is currently being investigated under Section 20 (1) of the Control of Supplies Act 1961.

During the operation, KPDN Sarawak also conducted checks on a total of 15 premises throughout the state, which are licensed to store diesel.

The checks, according to Matthew, are to ensure that the licence-holders are obtaining their supply from legitimate means and that they are selling it to genuine buyers.

“Checks are also conducted on 177 petrol stations and diesel suppliers statewide. These checks are out to ensure that all of the business owners are not violating the Control of Supplies Act 1961,” he said.

Ops Tiris also involved other enforcement agencies such as the Royal Malaysia Police, Royal Malaysian Customs Department, Malaysian Armed Forces and the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency.

“Those with information on any suspicious or illegal activities regarding subsidised goods are advised to lodge a complaint to the ministry,” said Matthew.

KPDN can be contacted via WhatsApp on 019-279 4317 / 019-848 8000, e-Aduan KPDN via http://e.aduan.kpdn.gov.my, its call centre on 1-800-886-800, or via e-aduan@kpdn.gov.my.