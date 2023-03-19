Kuching’s Hadi, Nur Syakura best Quran reciters in state-level competition

BINTULU (March 19): Hadi Mohd Sharkawi and Nur Syakura Mohamad Musa emerged champions in the Qari (male reciter) and Qariah (female reciter) categories of the 62nd Sarawak state-level Al-Quran recitation and memorisation ceremony.

Both Quran reciters from Kuching were announced as the winners in their respective category during the closing and prize giving ceremony last night.

The event which took place at Bintulu Civic Centre, was graced by the Yang-di-Pertua Negeri Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud and his wife Toh Puan Datuk Patinggi Raghad Kurdi Taib.

The second and third place winners in the Qari category went to Muhammad Hafiez Shafie from Samarahan and Ahmad Mukhlis Yahya from Sarikei, respectively.

In the Qariah category, reciter from Mukah Roziah Ayub won the second place, while the third place went to Farraliza Mohamad Musa from Miri.

Meanwhile, in the hafazan (memorisation) event, for the 1-10 ‘Juzuk’ category, the first place in the men’s category went to Muhammad Najdat Arsyad Madzalan Abdul Rahman from Institusi Tahfiz Bintulu.

The second and third places went to Muhammad Nasrat Anas Madzalan Abdul Rahman also from Institusi Tahfiz Bintulu and Ariq Mustaqim Wan Bujang from Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Agama Sheikh Hj Othman Abd Wahab (SMKA Shoaw) respectively.

In the female category, the first place was won by Siti Asma’ Adenan from SMKA Putra Jaya, followed by Nur Qaseh Batrisyia Rachman from SMKA Shoaw and Nur Saidatul Hanisah Saleman from Unimas at the second and third places, respectively.

In the 1-20 ‘Juzuk’ category, the first place went to Mohamad Khairunnaim Khalid from SMKA Shoaw, while the second place went to Mohd Ikhwan Abdul Rahman from Maahad Tahfiz Jitra Kedah.

In the female’s category, Nurul Izzah Mukhali from International Islamic University Malaysia (UIA) emerged champion, while the second and third places went to Nurul Izzah Yussof from Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia and Aisyah Yussof from Universiti Tenaga Nasional, respectively.

The top qari and qariah each received RM10,000 cash, trophy, certificate, an umrah package as well as other prizes.

In the memorisation event, the winner of the 1-10 ‘Juzuk’ category received RM3,000, a trophy and certificate.

The winner of category 1-20 ‘Juzuk’ received RM4,000, a trophy and certificate.

Present at the event were Deputy Minister of Utility and Telecommunication Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi who representing Premier, Minister in the Premier’s Department Datuk John Sikie Tayai, Deputy Minister of Food Industry, Commodity and Regional Development Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Ismail, Sarawak Islamic Council chairman Datuk Misnu Taha, Sarawak Mufti Datu Kipli Yassin and Deputy Bintulu Resident Abang Zainudin Abang Turkey.