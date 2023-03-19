More Petros multi-fuel refueling stations to be set up statewide, says Abg Jo

DARO (March 19): The Sarawak government will expand the setting up of Petros multi-fuel refueling stations statewide in the future, said Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Abang Johari said the stations will be set up in Pusa, Kapit, Sibu and Miri as a preparatory step towards promoting the use of electric vehicles for environmental sustainability.

“And we can produce electricity because we have hydropower. Apart from that, the second step is the use of hydrogen-powered vehicles.

“So, we use electric vehicles first. The people will be able to use new technology vehicles to reduce carbon production.

“This is our approach for a more sustainable environment. That is why we set up Petros so we are able to provide this service to the rural areas,” he told reporters during a press conference after launching the Daro multi-fuel station here today,

Abang Johari believed that the availability of coastal roads as well as the completion of Batang Paloh and Batang Igan bridges expected in two years’ time will spur more developments in Daro.

The travelling time to Daro from major towns like Sarikei and Sibu will only take about one hour, he added.

“This will also open up more areas here which have economic potentials in agriculture, shipping and fishing sectors.

“There will be more economic opportunities that will benefit the people under the Rajang Delta Development Agency (Radda),” he said.

He also said the state government will continue its effort to provide water supply to Daro, especially with the development of shipbuilding in Paloh.

“Tanjung Manis will also become a port area and in Daro, agriculture and fishing will become important business sectors.

“So, we expect with this development later on, the number of vehicles will increase,” he said.

In his speech earlier, Abang Johari announced the construction of a new building for Daro district office to mark the 50th anniversary of Daro status as a district.

He said the new office building will be equipped with automated teller machines (ATMs) and an apartment building as staff quarters.

