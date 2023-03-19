MySED launches youth event host course in Miri

MIRI (March 19): The Ministry of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneurs Development (MySED) here launched the Youth Event Host Course at the Youth Activities Centre at North Yu Seng Road here yesterday.

Deputy Minister for Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development, Dr Ripin Lamat who officiated at the event encouraged MySED Miri to expand the course to the rural areas, to which he believed that there were hidden talents that had yet to be discovered.

MySED, he said, has been granted allocation from the Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg for the creative industry development, primarily focusing on creative talents among youth from the age of 15 to 40 years old.

On the good response to the course which was attended by some 30 youth, Ripin called on the young participants to hone their skills as the experience gained from the course could be a good start to a decent career as an event host.

“Whether it is for part-time or as a full-time career, this course provides a good platform for the youth to showcase their talents,” said the Lambir assemblyman.

“The demand for event hosts is currently high, ranging from small local events to international ones, and the rates for their services vary, depending on the person’s linguistic ability and experience, as well as their confidence and ability to attract the audience.

“If you are willing to put in effort, you will go far and gain success,” he told the course participants.

The Youth Event Host Course was conducted by Tajuddin Ramli who has over 30 years of experience under his belt.

Also present at the event were MySED Miri acting superintendent officer Nor Khalida Abdul Bakar, representative of Miri Resident Rafiq Azli Ramli and Miri Youth Association chairman Matassan Rohani.