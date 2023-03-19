Pakar Pertanian Ekspo a comprehensive agriculture exhibition

SERDANG (March 19): The Pakar Pertanian Ekspo is a new platform for every industry stakeholder in the agricultural value chain.

During the official launch of the expo recently, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Food Security Chan Foong Hin, said that he believed this expo is the starting point for bringing together all players in the agricultural industry.

According to him, the expo will encourage the use of the country’s agricultural technology, increase the production of agricultural products, and bring prosperity to the nation’s economy.

Chan also touched on the importance of joining hands to stabilise the country’s food security and develop the use of agricultural technology to ensure the food security and socioeconomic development of farmers, smallholders, and industry players are in tandem.

Pakar Pertanian Ekspo is an event designed for the farmers, growers, plantation owners, government agents, industrial decision makers and the young agropreneurs who are ready to take the next big leap in agriculture industry. It is expected to attract 6,000 trade visitors for its comprehensive showcase and event schedule.

Co-organised by MARDI Corporation Sdn Bhd and NongYeh Global, the Pakar Pertanian Ekspo is widely supported by Academy of Tropical Agricultural Sciences Association (ATAS), Malaysia International Durian Industry Development Association (MIDIDA), Persatuan Kebangsaan Pekebun-pekebun Kecil Malaysia (PKPKM), Persatuan Pekebun Buah-buahan Negeri Pahang Malaysia (PPBNPM), The Federation of Malaysia Fruit Farmers Association (FMFFA), the Federation of Vegetable Growers Association Malaysia (PPSM), Malaysian Plant Protection Society (MAPPS), Material Handling & Logistics Technology Association of Malaysia (MHLTA) and other collaborating partners.

Pakar Pertanian Ekspo was opened for visitors for three days from March 17 to 19, 2023 at Malaysia Agro Exposition Park Serdang (MAEPS), Selangor. The exhibition features over 150 exhibiting booths thjat focuses on agriculture transformation, crop protection, consultation services, smart farming, farm tools and equipment, irrigation and many more.

The expo also featured brands of products and technology from local market pioneers and industry players.

There were also 28 seminars and talks presented by local speakers in multi-language. The topics shall cover farming techniques, high value farming, integration farming, vertical farming, agriculture technology, soil health and fertilising, market challenges and solutions, among others.

Specialists of Palm Oil, Crops, Soil, Flowering & Fruiting, Garden Care and Farm Irrigation were also there to share their expertise in farming at the Farm Clinic.

To obtain more expo information, please visit www.pakarpertanian.my.