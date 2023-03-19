Penguang: Term for mayors, council chiefs a Cabinet’s call

MIRI (March 19): The decision to limit the term for mayors, council chairmen and councillors in Sarawak to nine years was not made at the whims and fancies of the Minister for Public Health, Housing and Local Government, as alleged by political scientist Prof Datuk Dr Jayum Jawan.

In stressing this, Deputy Minister for Public Health, Housing and Local Government I Datuk Dr Penguang Manggil said the move was actually decided by the Cabinet.

“The decision also applies to the chairmen and members of the board of statutory bodies and government-linked companies (GLCs), except for those appointments that are made based on the statutory requirements such as the ordinances of the respective bodies,” he said when asked about Dr Jayum’s comments about the decision.

According to Penguang, the mayors and council chairmen in the state are appointed by the four component parties under the present ruling coalition Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), and they represent all strata of the communities within the jurisdiction of the respective local authorities.

He also stressed about Sarawak having its own Local Authority Ordinance (LAO) as well as bylaws, rules and regulations, and not being bound by the Local Authority Act in force in Peninsular Malaysia.

“For public knowledge, the local authorities in Peninsular Malaysia cover only the city and town areas; in some areas, their suburbs have full autonomy including in planning of areas under their jurisdictions, while the rural areas are under the Ministry of Rural Development.

“In Sarawak, however, the 26 existing local authorities are governed by our very own LAO, covering every inch of our land. The provisions in our Ordinance are also different from those in the Local Authority Act,” he said.

In a recent statement, Prof Jayum argued that the decision for mayors, council chairmen as well as their deputies to step down after having served for more than nine years, should also apply to the assemblymen and MPs.

He said that if changes were to be made, it must be comprehensive and based on certain criteria, and not on the ‘whims and fancies’ of the incumbent minister to decide.

The professor made this remark after Penguang confirmed that mayors, council chairmen and their deputies who had served for more than nine years, would automatically be replaced by new faces.

According to Penguang, the decision applies to all 26 local councils in Sarawak under the purview of the Ministry of Public Health, Housing and Local Government – except for Kuching North City Commission (DBKU) and Bintulu Development Authority (BDA), which are directly under the Premier of Sarawak’s Department.