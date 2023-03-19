PM Anwar: Govt will look into TnG monopoly of highway toll collection system

KUALA LUMPUR (March 19): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today said that the issue involving the Touch ‘n Go (TnG) monopoly of the highway toll collection system will be reviewed.

Anwar said TnG has operated for more than two decades and there are no convincing developments in the system that has been stagnant.

“You are right, TnG has been in operation for more than two decades. There has not been any convincing development and progress in the system.

“And I think you are right, we have to reconsider that,” he said, responding to a question from a varsity student during a youth dialogue session at the Youth Empowerment Fair at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre.

Anwar also shared with them a glimpse of how the new administration will operate with him in the driver’s seat.

He touched on issues like public transportation, student activism and even promised to repeal provisions under the University and University Colleges Act (Auku) that are limiting students’ and lecturers’ autonomy.

Previously, former Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof reportedly said that the government was considering allowing the public to pay highway tolls using alternative digital payments, not just TnG. — Malay Mail