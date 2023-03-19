PM Anwar: More EPF withdrawals will affect country’s finances and decrease dividends

KUALA LUMPUR (March 19): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today said that further Employees Provident Fund (EPF) withdrawals will affect the country’s finances and decrease dividends.

He said the issue was a small matter that has become a large one because it has been politicised.

“If we allow EPF withdrawals, there will be an effect on the national funds.

“And those with few savings will have decreased dividends,” he said during the ‘Meet Anwar’ forum of the Youth Empowerment Fair 2023.

He said there were other ways to help the people besides allowing EPF withdrawals.

The Opposition had continuously brought up the matter because there were no other issues.

Anwar said EPF was supposed to be a fund for people once they retire and have no source of income.

Last week, EPF revealed that two million members aged between 40 and 54 have less than RM10,000 in their savings in their accounts. — Malay Mail