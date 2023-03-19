Proposed air ambulance may emulate Sarawak’s flying doctor service, says Dr Zaliha

KUCHING (March 19): The Ministry of Health (MoH) may emulate Sarawak’s flying doctor service as means to rescue victims from remote areas and also those at road accident sites along the highways across Peninsular Malaysia.

In stating this, minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa said the proposed air ambulance would speed up rescue operations, especially in transporting victims from the remote pockets to hospitals.

“Furthermore, we will also further discuss other areas that both parties can work on,” she said during a press conference held after officiating at the ‘Global Surgery Conference’ at Waterfront Hotel here today.

Dr Zaliha was asked to comment on the Local Government Development Ministry’s proposal for collaboration with the MoHin setting up an air ambulance service using Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba)’s helicopters.

In a statement on Thursday, Minister of Local Government Development Nga Kor Ming said such an initiative would save the government at least RM15 million per year.

Nga also said the proposal was in line with the concept of ‘Malaysia Madani’, advocated by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.