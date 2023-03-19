RM1.85 mln to assist Sabah students in Middle East

CAIRO (March 19): The State Government has approved RM1.85 million to help lessen the burden of Sabah students currently studying in Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Jordan, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Hajiji Haji Noor.

“The State Government understands the high cost of living faced by the students in the Middle East,” he said, adding that Yayasan Kebajikan Sabah and Yayasan Sabah would coordinate the assistance.

The Chief Minister made the announcement at the gathering with Sabah students currently studying at universities in Egypt, Jordan and Saudi Arabia organised by Yayasan Sabah at the Al-Saraya Intercontinental, City Star Hotel, here on Saturday.

More than 200 Sabah students are currently studying in these countries.

“I want all of you to stay focused on your studies and use this opportunity to learn the Quran and Hadis in-depth. Having a deeper understanding will enhance your intellectual value which will be an asset to you when returning to serve the country,” he said.

Accompanying him were State Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Datuk Mohd Arifin Arif, State Secretary Datuk Seri Panglima Sr Safar Untong and Yayasan Sabah Director Datuk Haji Ghulam Haidar Khan Bahadar.

He also witnessed the handing over of RM10,000 to purchase books for the Wisma Yayasan Sabah library here from the Sabah Islamic Council (MUIS), Hadrah set worth RM4,000 from the Perbadanan Baitulmal Negeri Sabah as well as computer sets to the Egypt Students Association contributed by the State Science, Technology and Innovation Ministry.

The Chief Minister also had morning tea with the students before flying off with his wife and entourage to Mecca to perform Umrah.

On March 16, the Chief Minister visited the Gulf Information Security Expo & Conference at the Dubai World Trade Centre. He was accompanied by Safar, Sawit Kinabalu Group Managing Director Datuk Bacho Jansie and board members.