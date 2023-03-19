Roxy Hotel opens at Aiman 2 Commercial Centre

KOTA SAMARAHAN (March 19): Roxy Hotel at Aiman 2 Commercial Centre here has opened, its seventh location so far.

Tecktonic & Sons Holdings Sdn Bhd managing director Lee Chin Teck said there is a demand for a hotel to be set up in the location to cater for students and lecturers from universities.

“We took over seven shop lot units in Aiman 2 Commercial Centre for the set up on the first and second floor, with a food court called Sambal Sambal on the ground floor to cater to our guests.

“We converted two ground-floor units into a multipurpose hall with two meeting rooms, and there is ample parking space in front of our premises, so parking should not be an issue,” he said when met by reporters yesterday.

Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah will be officiating Roxy Hotel Aiman’s opening ceremony on March 22, said Lee.

Room rates are RM99 for a Superior Twin (without window), RM99 for a Superior Queen (without window), RM130 for either a Queen Room with Window and Kitchenette, or a Twin Window with Kitchenette; and RM110 for a Superior Queen with Window.

Roxy Hotel general manager Willington Naya said the rooms with kitchenettes will cater for students, lecturers or individuals in need of long-term stays.

“Bookings for long-term stays are entitled to a discount; 10 per cent discount for one week; 15 per cent discount for two weeks; and 20 per cent discount for a month-long stay.

“Guests may enjoy discounted rates for all online bookings via our website and we encourage people to book online,” he added.

Online bookings can be made at https://roxyhotel.my/ .