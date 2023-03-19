Sunday, March 19
SDMC: Two flood relief centres in Kuching close

By Galileo Petingi on Sarawak
Civil Defense Force (APM) personnel folding the relief tents at the Dewan R-Piang evacuation centre at Kampung Sinar Budi Baru.

KUCHING (March 19): Two temporary flood relief centres which opened for flood victims Saturday morning were closed today.

The State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) secretariat said the flood relief centres at Dewan R-Piang, Kampung Sinar Budi Baru and Dewan Masyarakat Stapok both closed at 3pm today.

Dewan R-Piang sheltered 148 victims from 31 households in Kampung Sinar Budi Baru and its surrounding areas, while Dewan Masyarakat Stapok sheltered 100 victims from 32 households from Desa Wira Lorong 5I.

The victims were evacuated there after flash floods yesterday due to heavy downpours in Kuching and Samarahan since the wee hours of the morning.

