Singapore’s president undertakes three-day state visit to Malaysia beginning tomorrow

PUTRAJAYA (March 19): Singapore’s President Halimah Yacob will undertake a state visit to Malaysia from March 20 to 22.

This will be the first State Visit to Malaysia by the President of the republic since 2013.

She will be accompanied by her spouse, Mohamed Abdullah Alhabshee during the visit.

Malaysia’s Foreign Ministry, in a statement today, said Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah will receive President Halimah in a State Welcoming Ceremony at Istana Negara on March 21.

Subsequently, she will have an audience with His Majesty, followed by a State Banquet in honour of President Halimah and her delegation.

The President’s delegation will comprise of Minister in Prime Minister’s Office and Second Minister for Education and Foreign Affairs Mohamad Maliki Bin Osman, Minister of State for Trade and Industry Low Yen Ling, and senior officials of the Government of Singapore.

During the visit, President Halimah is also scheduled to receive a courtesy call from Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim where both leaders are expected to exchange views on bilateral, regional and international issues of mutual interest.

This visit would further strengthen the longstanding ties and multifaceted cooperation between the two countries, the statement read.

In 2022, Singapore was Malaysia’s second largest global trading partner and the largest among Asean countries, with total trade amounting to RM367.53 billion (US$83.53 billion) — an increase of 29.4 per cent compared to the recorded value in 2021. — Bernama