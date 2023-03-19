Sivakumar: HR Ministry working on resolving temporary work visit pass termination issue

IPOH (March 19): The Ministry of Human Resources is trying to resolve the termination of hiring foreign workers on Temporary Employment Visit Pass (PLKS) for textile stores, barber shops and goldsmiths.

Its Minister, V. Sivakumar said he has held discussions with Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail and Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub and submitted an appeal on the matter, last week.

“Since January, several organisations and business associations (textile, barber shop and goldsmith) came to me and requested the termination be withdrawn.

“Therefore, I hope that due consideration will be given and a positive decision will be made immediately after the submission of the application to the two relevant ministers,” he told reporters today after officiating the 2nd International Tamil Classical Music Conference 2023 here today.

He was responding to a circular issued by the Immigration Department on February 28, stating that employers in the three subsectors will no longer be allowed to renew PLKS permits for their employees starting March 15, 2023.

It is estimated that these three subsectors require 15,000 foreign workers to ensure business continuity. — Bernama