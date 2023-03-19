S’wak ahead in terms of conducting SEIA, says Lee

MIRI (March 19): Sarawak is ahead of other states in conducting Social and Environmental Impact Assessments (SEIA) before any development projects begin.

“Whilst pursuing growth, the Sarawak government is promoting sustainable development to ensure the environment and the state’s natural resources are not adversely affected, which is in line with the United Nations SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals),” state Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin said at the opening of Borneo Sustainable Development Goals Summit (BSDGS) 2023 at Coco Cabana here yesterday.

He added the state government had embarked on the Sarawak Corridor of Renewable Energy (SCORE) initiative in 2008, to develop industry across five key areas; Tanjung Manis, Samalaju, Mukah, Baram and Tunoh and two hydropower dams at Bakun and Murum.

“The government also plans to spend RM2.3 million under its 2023 Budget for the Forest Landscape Restoration (FLR) programme which plays a major role in achieving the state’s environmental sustainability goal.

“Our FLR programme is aimed at restoring ecological integrity and improve the productivity and economic value of degraded forest landscapes through activities such as replanting of trees.

“Furthermore, an allocation of RM6.5 million has also been proposed under this year’s budget for the conservation and protection of wildlife and Totally Protected Areas (TPAs), where a total of 872,386 hectares had been gazetted as of June in 2022. The state targets to reach one million hectares by 2025,” he said.

Lee added that Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg had also announced the establishment of a Sarawak Climate Change Centre that will coordinate, manage, support, and guide all matters concerning climate change and carbon trading initiatives in the state.

“With such a centre, Sarawak can position itself as a leader in climate change and carbon trading initiatives in the region, attracting investment and talents to drive sustainable economic growth,” he said.

Borneo Sustainable Development Goals Summit 2023 was organised by Junior Chamber International (JCI) Miri and Miri Entrepreneurs Incubators Club and endorsed by Miri City Council.

The summit explored topics on the United Nation’s 17 SDGs by engaging in dialogues and exchanging ideas.

JCI Malaysia National executive vice president Johnny Bong, JCI Miri president Candy Yong and organising chairman Michelle Toh were also present.