Take heed of the reasons for PN govt’s fall, says Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR (March 19): The current government must take heed of the lessons learned from the Perikatan Nasional government’s greed for power that led to its fall, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said.

The PKR president said although positions were important, they are not everything in a struggle.

“The Battle of Uhud should be used as a guide in our political struggle as a new government,” he said in a Facebook post yesterday.

Anwar, at the same time, insisted that while the Unity Government was not perfect, it was trying to apply the best formulas and efforts for the country that the previous government failed to do.

“The cooperation carried out with other parties so far has been positive and convincing. This government will not compromise with racial and religious provocations that could destroy the long-term efforts of the Unity Government to save this country,” he said. – Bernama