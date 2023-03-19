Zakat fitrah announced at RM7 per person for Sarawak this year

SIBU (March 19): The zakat fitrah rate (personal tithe) for Sarawak this year has been announced at RM7 per person.

In announcing the rate, Tabung Baitulmal Sarawak (TBS) general manager Datu Abg Mohd Shibli Abg Mohd Nailie said various payment methods are available.

Payment may be made at all TBS counters, or to any of the 783 “amils” throughout Sarawak, he said.

Meanwhile, online payments can be made through its official online portal Baitulmal Kamek or through other online payment options offered by various banks.

“Zakat Fitrah can also be paid online through Maybank2U, Maybank QRPay, Bank Muamalat QRPay, MyEG and SnapNPay and Sarawak Pay,” he added.

At the same time, TBS held a charity event Hari Bersama Asnaf Sibu at Sarawak Islamic Complex in Sibu car park which was attended by more than 800 visitors and participants from various races and religions.

The event aimed at encouraging the habit of giving and helping those who are less fortunate, said Mohd Shibli.

Among the activities that took place included a free market session, games, cycling and aerobics.

During the charity event, a total of RM33,600 was distributed to 140 recipients under two programmes-Program Mengukuhkan Tradisi Ilmu, and Program Memantapkan Kebajikan Ummah.

Also present at the event were TBS deputy general Bolhassan Iskandar Tambi, and TBS head of Finance and Administration Sulaiman Mahili.