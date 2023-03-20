18 past MyHero Award recipients appointed as Unity Ambassadors, says minister

KUCHING (March 20): A total of 18 past recipients of MyHero Award have been appointed as Unity Ambassadors, said National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang.

Noting that the awarding of MyHero is a noble initiative that gives recognition to Malaysians who show great perseverance, courage and determination in helping the people regardless of religion and race, Aaron said these 18 recipients of various races have received their awards in 2014, 2016 and 2018.

“They have been involved in unity programmes to inspire and deliver messages and noble values that need to be practiced by all people, especially the young generation in establishing close relationships between races,” he said in his speech that was read by the ministry’s deputy secretary-general Dr Kang Tong Hum at the launch of the MyHero 4.0 Award in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday.

Aaron said MyHero Award recipients are unsung heroes who have never received recognition from any organsation or individual.

“They help, sacrifice and contribute regardless of differences in rank, race, religion and culture.

“This is the spirit of friendship and unity that needs to be practised by people from all layers of society in this country so that harmony and well-being are preserved,” he said, adding that the ministry supports the MyHero Award, organised by the Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Kuala Lumpur and Selangor (KLSCCCI).

Meanwhile, KLSCCCI president Datuk Ng Yih Pyng said that planning and promotion for the upcoming MyHero Award 4.0 began last year.

“MyHero Award 4.0 is designed to recognise and pay tribute to unsung Malaysian heroes for their inspiring stories of courage and determination in building national unity and enhancing racial harmony. Our panel of judges will select six heroes or heroines who have made an impact in achieving these aims.

“We urge all fellow Malaysians to nominate their hero – someone who has changed their life or the lives of others – and to share this programme with friends and family. Who knows, they may be our next MyHero,” he said.

The nomination process for MyHero Award 4.0 is now open until April 30.

For information on how to submit nominations, contact KLSCCCI Secretariat at 03-42532135 or email to myhero@chinesechamber.org.my.