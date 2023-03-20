81 start seven-day expedition at Sarawak Delta Geopark

BAU (March 20): A total of 81 participants from various government department and agencies, as well as non-governmental organisations are participating in the seven-day Sarawak Delta Geopark (SDGp) Expedition from today.

Themed ‘Unearth the natural, cultural and heritage treasures’, the expedition is the first since SDGp was recognised as the sixth national geopark by the National Geopark Committee on June 20, 2022.

Sarawak Forest Department deputy director (forest conservation and development) Happysupina Sait said the SDGp expedition 2023 is the first of a series of planned expeditions.

He said the expedition seeks to act as a platform to publicise the geopark to researchers, tourism operators, and local communities.

“It also aims to document the geological, biological, heritage, and cultural values ​​in the SDGp area, as well as identify the geotourism potential and socioeconomic information of the people involved, especially in the area of Bau and Padawan,” he said at the launching ceremony held at Bau Civic Centre.

Deputy Minister for Urban Planning, Land Administration and Environment Datuk Len Talif Salleh launched the expedition.

Happysupina said the expedition is also to ensure there is close cooperation and strong support from all agencies directly and indirectly involved in the management and implementation of the Sarawak Delta to ensure that all development plans in the geopark area are implemented smoothly and in an orderly manner.

He aside from that, the expedition also emphasises the involvement and participation of local communities around Bau and Padawan so that they also benefit from the geopark initiative.