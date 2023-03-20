Agong extends greetings on 216th Police Day

KUALA LUMPUR (March 20): The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah extended 216th Police Day greetings to all members of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), including the veterans and retirees.

Al-Sultan Abdullah expressed deep appreciation to the members of PDRM for their devotion and service in carrying out their duties in preserving the peace of the country.

His Majesty also conveyed his gratitude and pride towards all PDRM retirees for their sacrifices in having worked tirelessly, regardless of time and situation.

“May the PDRM personnel will continue to be strong to safeguard the sovereignty, security, and well-being of the people, and the country,” said Al-Sultan Abdullah in a statement shared on the Istana Negara’s Facebook account today.

In the same post, His Majesty also prayed that all PDRM personnel be blessed and protected by Allah SWT from all forms of threats and calamities and that all their fallen heroes be placed among the righteous.

The King also called on the people to live in harmony, obey the law, cooperate and establish close relations with the police force in combating any criminal activities in their respective communities. – Bernama