Anwar: Malaysia obtains understanding for hydrogen gas investment in Indonesia

KUALA LUMPUR (March 20): Malaysia has obtained an understanding with the Indonesian government over the investment and supply of hydrogen gas to Nusantara, the neighbouring country’s new capital city in East Kalimantan.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said Indonesian President Joko Widodo had previously informed him of the understanding between the Sarawak state government and Indonesia.

“This development is very helpful in gaining investor confidence,” he said in a media conference after chairing the Unity Government secretariat meeting here last night.

Meanwhile, Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, who was also present at the media conference, said he had the opportunity to meet with Jokowi in Indonesia and discussed the state government’s hydrogen-related investment in Nusantara.

“This shows the confidence of our neighbour towards Malaysia’s current administration,” he said. – Bernama