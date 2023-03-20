Authorities told to intensify patrols to curb rising number of drug addicts

SRI AMAN (March 20): The relevant authorities and organisations here must intensify patrol activities to check against the rising number of drug addiction cases in the division, said Datuk Francis Harden Hollis.

Without revealing statistics on the number of addicts in the division, the Simanggang assemblyman nevertheless said he ‘knows’ the number is high enough that it warrants drastic actions to be taken to tackle the issue.

He also called on those involved in voluntary patrol schemes (SRS) and neighbourhood watch groups here to be on the lookout for anyone involved in drug-related activities.

“All agencies, especially related ones, need to take proactive measures to curb drug addiction by conducting more frequent enforcement together,” said Harden, who is also Deputy Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development.

He said this when launching the Sri Aman Division level Gerak Rahmah Programme: Jom Ronda SRS, at the Kampung Sabu community hall last Friday.

The programme was organised by the Sri Aman Department of National Unity and National Integration (JPNIN) with the aim of empowering unity and maintaining the harmony of the local population.

About 200 neighbourhood watch members from the division attended the event. The programme was also launched simultaneously across the country that day.

For the record, Sri Aman Division has 56 neighbourhood watch groups and of that number, 32 of them have the SRS which is a patrol programme created to prevent crimes that may occur in villages.