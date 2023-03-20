Coffee shops, restaurant operators told to digitise business processes

SIBU (March 20): Coffee shop and restaurant operators here are encouraged to digitise their business processes.

Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Dato Sri Tiong King Sing said this includes online ordering and e-payment systems while leveraging the available social media platforms for publicity.

“I would also like to urge you (coffee shop and restaurant operators) to control the price increase – don’t try to make a lot of profit to get your capital back quickly,” he said in a speech read by Cr Ting Hua Sing at the Sibu Coffee Shop and Restaurant Owners Association’s 77th Anniversary Dinner on Saturday.

Also present was Temenggong Dato Vincent Lau.

The Bintulu MP and Dudong assemblyman also advised food operators to do their best to overcome the current economic hardship with everyone.

“Entrepreneurs must comply with the rules set by local authorities in conducting their businesses. When faced with a less than satisfying situation, they (entrepreneurs) should go through the right channels to negotiate with the authorities,” he said.

He further advised the coffee shop and restaurant operators to always prioritise the quality of food and drinks served while maintaining cleanliness.

The food catering industry is part of the supply chain and it is one of the most competitive fields in the economy, he said.

“Coffee shops and restaurants are crowded places, therefore operators must monitor the level of cleanliness of the premises including toilets. Food wastes must not be thrown into the drain to avoid the breeding of mosquitoes, while the cleanliness of all utensils must be ensured.

“This needs to be done so customers can dine in a clean and comfortable atmosphere,” he added.