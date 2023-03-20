‘Colours of the Highlands’ opens at Hoan Gallery in La Promenade

KOTA SAMARAHAN (March 20): The ‘Colours of the Highlands’, the first art exhibition by Kelabit sape songstress Alena Murang, is now open at Hoan Gallery in La Promenade Mall here.

According to Alena, who is now based in Kuala Lumpur, the exhibition features a litany of artworks that she has done for more than a decade, adding that before venturing into music, painting was her ‘first love’.

“This show is a celebration of the colours of the Kelabit Highlands – literal and metaphorical colours.

“It is the people, the language, the mood, the stories, the plants and birds, and all around – there are many joyful colourful things celebrate,” she said at the launch of the exhibition on Saturday night.

Some of Alena’s prominent artworks displayed at the gallery are ‘The Storyteller’ and ‘Pu’ Ayam’ (Dear One).

An audio recording accompanies ‘The Storyteller’, featuring conversations and music of Tepu Midang, Tepu Doo Ayu, Tepu Ira and herself. In Kelabit, ‘tepu’ means ‘grandmother’.

Other sections of the show include Kelabit swirl motifs called ‘arit’, based on old photos of the design in Kelabit longhouses.

“I first saw these swirls in black and white photos, and then heard them mentioned in our traditional songs. They were first etched into wood and stone, but nowadays, they are quite a rarity to see now.

“Recreating the ‘arit’ in a contemporary fashion by revisiting old art and longhouses is an attempt at a new lease of life for Kelabit art,” said Alena.

Later in a session, the sape performer said about a year ago, she was contacted by Hoan Gallery to discuss the possibility of organising and running this exhibition.

She added that with the music industry being ‘quite quiet’ from January to March, it was nice to have the time for her to focus solely on painting at her studio in Kuala Lumpur.

“Some of the pieces exhibited here were painted very recently,” she said.

“I guess I’m still developing myself as an artist, and my style as one because while I don’t think I’m young, I do consider myself a young artist.

“A lot of my time has been spent on music. So I still have a longer journey in the art world – a lot more to learn, and a lot more to develop and explore.”

Alena said she had always seen herself ‘as a storyteller’.

“Music is one way to tell stories, and painting is another way; music videos, fashion are other ways to tell stories. And you know, in some of the artwork you would see elements of music or audio accompanying them.”

The ‘Colours of the Highlands’ runs until this April 30, and Hoan Gallery is open daily from 9.30am to 9.30pm.

In a statement, gallery owner Hoan Kee Huang said Alena’s art showed a depth of research and maturity.

“Her thinking process is quite stunning. Her art pieces are more than beautiful on a superficial level.

“I suspect that many viewers, especially those with Sarawak experiences, would find the show introspective and highly personal,” he said.