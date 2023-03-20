Ahsmon: Cops still tracking down suspect in online banking scam case

KUCHING (March 20): The police are still tracking down the suspect involved in the recent online banking scam case which involved a sum of RM1.03 million.

According to Kuching district police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah, the case is being jointly investigated Bank Negara Malaysia, Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) and the other relevant authorities.

“As of now, the police are still actively conducting our investigation to track down the main suspect in the case and to bring the person to court.

“We are also still waiting for reports from other agencies and the bank involved for further actions,” he said after attending the police’s 216th anniversary celebration at the Kuching police headquarters today.

On Feb 27, it was reported a businessman lost RM1.03 million in just 14 seconds after accepting a call from a caller who claimed to be from a courier company.

After the call ended, the suspect managed to perform two transfers of RM500,000 each from the victim’s savings account and RM30,000 from his credit card.

A police report was subsequently lodged. The case was widely reported after the victim sought help from Democratic Action Party (DAP).

The money lost was however, recovered and refunded into the victim’s bank account the next day after the bank’s headquarters in Kuala Lumpur contacted him.

At a press conference held previously, Ahsmon said the money was able to be recovered quickly because the money that was transferred out by the scammer was still pending at the bank at that time.

As a result, the district police chief said victims of banking fraud must immediately call the National Scam Response Centre at 997 and then immediately lodge a report at the nearest police station for swift action.