Crime on the rise in Samarahan with more housebreakings, says police chief

KUCHING (March 20): Samarahan district recorded 58 crime cases in the first two months of this year, which was a slight rise compared to 56 for the same period in 2022, said DSP Brodie Brangka.

The Kota Samarahan police chief said there has been an increase in housebreaking and rape cases in the district.

“In the same period last year, there was one case of rape but it has increased to three cases this year. As for housebreaking, we are seeing a significant increment to 12 cases this year compared with five cases previously,” he said when officiating at the police’s 216th anniversary celebration at the Kota Samarahan police headquarters today.

Brodie said vehicle thefts involving motorcycles also increased to 46 cases this year compared with 27 cases last year.

“Thus, I would like to take the opportunity to urge motorcycle owners to always install additional locks on their vehicles for safety,” he advised.

On narcotics cases, Brodie said 525 individuals were arrested for the whole of last year, which was an increase from 456 arrests made in 2021.

“The arrests were made for various offences under Section 15(1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952,” he said.

For this year, he said 127 arrests were made between January and February for drugs abuse cases, compared with 96 arrests in the same period last year.

There were also 210 traffic accidents recorded this year compared with 194 cases in the same period last year.