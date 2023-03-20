DAP Sarawak to continue playing Opposition role at state level, says Chong

KUCHING (March 20): The Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak will continue to play the role of Opposition well to keep the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) state government in check, said chairman Chong Chieng Jen.

He said while it was unprecedented in the country’s political scene for DAP to be part of the unity government with GPS at the federal level, the party remained in the Opposition at state level.

“Being in such a position is not easy but we will continue to voice out if the policies at the federal or state level are not favourable to the people,” Chong said during a DAP fundraising dinner here last night.

According to him, whether the unity government led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is able to serve a full five-year term will hinge on three main factors.

They are the 100-day performance of the unity government, the outcome of Umno party elections, and the six upcoming state elections to be held in Peninsula Malaysia within this year.

Chong pointed out the Anwar administration has already carried out several reforms so far and he is certain government leaders in the future will refrain from engaging in corruption.

“The recently tabled federal Budget 2023 has also signalled a new beginning for the country and we hope everyone will continue to support this unity government,” said Chong.

He added DAP Sarawak will continue to be the voice for the youth now and in the future.

Deputy Minister of Communications and Digital and Kulai MP Teo Nie Ching also spoke at the event.

She said DAP will continue to be a reliable national party.