DBNA proven to be effective platform to unite Bidayuh community, says Manyin

KUCHING (March 20): The Dayak Bidayuh National Association (DBNA), which turns 68 years old this year, has proven to be an effective platform to unite the Bidayuh community, said Datuk Amar Michael Manyin Jawong.

Manyin, who is a former state minister and former assemblyman, said DBNA has also produced many highly calibre and capable leaders within the community.

As such, he called on the younger Bidayuh generation to join and support DBNA as the platform and voice of the community to the government.

“With the setting up of DBNA since 1955, the members of the Bidayuh community are able to unite and identify themselves as Bidayuhs despite coming from different dialect groups,” said Manyin when officiating at DBNA Serian branch triennial general meeting on Saturday,

Also present were Deputy Minister of Food Industry, Commodity and Regional Development Martin Ben who is also Kedup assemblyman, Bukit Semuja assemblyman John Ilus, Tebedu assemblyman Dr Simon Sinang Bada and DBNA secretary general Jubilant Austinway.

On a related matter, Manyin who is now Advisor (Education) in the Premier of Sarawak’s Office, advised the Bidayuh community to always prioritise education as the way to move the community forward.

He also called on them to consider registering their children at one of the Yayasan Sarawak international schools that is being built by the Sarawak government to boost their marketability to compete at the global stage.

Meanwhile, the meeting saw Majlis Adat Istiadat’s Bidayuh section head Dr Charlie Ungang being elected as the new chairman of DBNA Serian branch.

Charlie had been the acting branch chairman since 2021 after the previous chairman Raymond Achen resigned that year.

Institute of Teachers’ Education Tun Abdul Razak (IPGKTAR) lecturer Dr Clarence Jerry on the other hand is the branch’s new deputy chairman.

The branch’s new exco lineup also comprised old and new faces. There were no contests during the election of office bearers.

Charlie, in his speech, paid tribute to Manyin who had been guiding DBNA in his previous capacity as advisor to the association.

He said the branch’s immediate target is now to commence the construction of DBNA Serian building which will be built using RM4.5 million allocation from the state government.

According to Charlie, this building plan was realised thanks to the efforts of Manyin prior to his retirement from active politics in 2021.

All DBNA branches are now holding their respective TGMs in line with the association’s triennial general assembly (TGA) scheduled on May 27, this year.