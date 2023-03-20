DPM Fadillah: Govt to consider tax exemption on purchase of dental equipment for dentists

KUALA LUMPUR (March 20): The government will forward the Ministry of Health’s (MoH) request regarding a tax exemption on the purchase of dental equipment for private sector dentists to the attention of the Ministry of Finance (MoF).

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said this matter will be raised with the MoF for a careful study to be done.

“Insya-Allah, I will bring this matter to the MoF to determine how we can support (private) dental clinics as they need to buy expensive equipment.

“If the import duty (for dental equipment) is reduced, this will surely help (private dental practitioners) from the aspect of costs (to purchase equipment),” he told reporters after officiating the World Oral Health Day 2023 and launch of the National Dental Health Policy, here today.

Fadillah said this in response to Deputy Health Minister Lukanisman Awang Sauni’s request at the event that he hopes the government can give tax exemptions on the purchase of dental equipment to private dental practitioners operating clinics in suburban and rural areas.

The National Dental Health Policy is a policy that will place the delivery of dental health services on a better track by bringing together all stakeholders through strategic coordination.

The policy includes three main principles — to emphasise efforts to promote universal health coverage, integrate dental health with general health and improve the safety and quality of dental health. — Bernama