Fire razes 40-door workers’ quarters near charcoal factory in Sibu

SIBU (March 20): A block of 40-door workers’ quarters near a charcoal factory at Jalan Bawang Assan here was razed to the ground by fire last night.

Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Sibu chief Andy Alie said no injuries or casualties were reported during the incident.

He said 26 firefighters from three fire stations here were deployed to the scene after receiving a distress call at 10.53pm.

“At the location, the operation commander reported the fire involved three blocks of workers’ quarters. An unoccupied block of 40-door workers’ quarters was totally destroyed by fire.

“The firefighters managed to prevent the fire from spreading to the other two nearby blocks consisting of 60 doors,” he said in a statement.

Andy said the firefighters ended the operation after fully extinguishing the fire 1.45am.

“The cause of the fire as well as losses are still being ascertained,” he added.