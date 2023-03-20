Gerawat: Three S’wakian women in federal Cabinet proves progress in state

MIRI (March 20): The appointment of three Sarawakian women in the federal Cabinet under the unity government proves that women in the state continue to progress in various fields, said Datuk Gerawat Gala.

The Deputy Minister in the Premier of Sarawak’s Department (Labour, Immigration and Project Monitoring) noted that Dato Sri Nancy Shukri is among the five Sarawakian MPs appointed as Cabinet ministers.

She holds the Women, Family and Community Development portfolio.

“Not only that, we also have two female deputy ministers, Datuk Hanifah Taib for Economy and Datuk Rubiah Wang for Rural and Regional Development.

“Congratulations to our GPS (Gabungan Parti Sarawak) women’s wing for doing very well, even at the federal level,” he said when officiating at the Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Mulu Women’s wing’s International Women’s Day Celebration on Saturday.

The Mulu assemblyman also congratulated the PBB Mulu Women’s wing led by Datin Esther Balan for recognising and celebrating women’s roles and successes.

“PBB Mulu women’s wing is very active in organising activities and programmes for our members at the branch level.

“There was a saying that for every successful man there is a woman behind him but now we cannot say that but beside him, maybe in the future in front of him.

“The women’s wing plays effective roles towards growth and development of our communities and this we need to respect and recognise,” he added.