GPS pledges to back federal unity govt, confirms secretariat head Asyraf

KUCHING (March 20): Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) has promised to continue supporting the current federal unity government, said Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki.

The Unity Government secretariat head said in a Facebook post this morning that GPS chairman and Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg made the pledge at the secretariat meeting last night (March 19).

“GPS gave its assurance of defending the Malaysian unity government because it is important for the country’s political stability. This stability will provide great economic benefits to the people.

“The important thing is that Sarawak needs to be strengthened. If Sarawak is strong, the federation itself will be strong.

“This was among the important assertions and essence of the speech by GPS chairman and Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg at the meeting chaired by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim,” said Asyraf.

He also uploaded a photo of himself with Anwar, Abang Johari, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, and Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Zambry Abdul Kadir.

Asyraf, who is former Umno Youth chief, also shared that Abang Johari had in his speech congratulated Umno, which has been strengthen following the party’s election, as this is also an important factor in the unity government’s stability.

He said the meeting took place at the secretariat’s office on the 36th floor of the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur.

It was attended by presidents and leaders representing the five coalitions namely Pakatan Harapan (PH), Barisan Nasional (BN), GPS, Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS), and Parti Warisan, which represent the 20 political parties under the Malaysian unity government.

“The meeting which started at 8.35pm and ended at 10.35pm,” he added.