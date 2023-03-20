Heavy downpour marks start of new school year in Kuching, Samarahan

KOTA SAMARAHAN (March 20): The start of the new school year today was met with a continuous heavy downpour from the wee hours here and in Kuching.

Sarawak Education Department deputy director (school management sector) Omar Mahli said 408,642 students are registered in schools throughout Sarawak this year.

This includes 32,642 Primary 1 pupils.

“Of the total number of students, 23,974 of them are preschoolers, while roughly 38,991 of them are registered for Form 1 as at 11am today,” he told The Borneo Post.

At SK Dato Mohd Musa here, parents could be seen braving the rain and the gradual traffic buildup to drop their children off as early as 5.30am.

Although most of the preschool pupils were excited for their first day, some could be seen crying for their parents.

Parent Doreen Jawa was met when she accompanied her eldest daughter Valleryia Idah for the start of her second-year of preschool.

“At first, I’m really worried for her because she is relatively new here. But I trust that for the first week, she’ll be able to adapt,” Doreen said.

Saemah Hadie, 37, said her five-year-old son Mohd Daain Aqil was excited to attend his first preschool class.

She said she encourages her son to go to school to let him make new friends.

Noor Azizol Abdullah, 36, said his son Noor Khuzairi was also excited for his first day.

“My son is really happy to go to his first preschool. He even gave his thumbs up for it,” he said.

SK Dato Mohd Musa headmaster Issnu Dollah said the school’s morning session is for preschoolers, Special Education Programme pupils, and those in Primary 4, 5, and 6.

In the afternoon, the session will be for Primary 1, 2, and 3 pupils.

“For the school, we have a total of 1,181 pupils — of which 130 of them are Primary 1 pupils and 75 of them are preschoolers,” he added.