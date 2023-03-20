Honda Malaysia to launch four new models in 2023

KUALA LUMPUR (March 20): Honda Malaysia is planning to launch three all-new car models and one facelift model this year.

One of the models that will be on Malaysian roads soon is Honda’s first small sport utility vehicle (SUV), which is slated to be launched in the third quarter of 2023, said its president and chief operating officer, Sarly Adle Sarkum.

“Upon its arrival, Honda Malaysia will become the first Japanese mass market manufacturer to enter the small SUV segment,” he said during a media briefing recently, adding that the company has set a sales target of 80,000 units, with a 12.3 per cent market share for 2023.

With a comprehensive package of vibrant and bold design, advanced technology, practicality and comfort, the small SUV is the perfect companion for young professionals and families who enjoy travelling and outdoor activities.

“Honda Malaysia is striving to accelerate its momentum this year through new model launches and marketing activities.

“To further strengthen the core identity and brand presence in the industry, we focus on leveraging three key pillars for our models, which are Advanced Technology, Premium Offerings and Sporty Appeal,” he said.

Honda Malaysia will also further strengthen the hybrid technology that it had introduced to the Malaysian market 19 years ago.

“The hybrid technology has evolved significantly since then, starting with Integrated Motor Assist (IMA), followed by the Sport Hybrid intelligent Dual-Clutch Drive (i-DCD), and now we have taken a step further with the hybrid electric vehicles (e:HEV) technology.

“Electrification is the global trend and future of mobility for the automotive industry. As such, Honda is also stepping up its electric vehicle (EV) development efforts,” he said.

Sarly said the company wants to ensure that Malaysians’ needs are being fulfilled with the most practical and relevant technologies before fully adopting EVs.

As part of its efforts to improve customer experience, Honda Malaysia will introduce 2S (Service and Spare Parts) Pit Stop and promote its after-sales activities to fulfil the rising demand from current and potential customers, he said.

Last year, Honda Malaysia’s total sales stood at 80,290 units, marking a 51 per cent increase from its total sales recorded in 2021 and accounting for 11.1 per cent of the total industry volume for the year. — Bernama