IGP calls on cops to renew pledges of loyalty, commitment

KUCHING (March 20): Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani has called upon all members of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) to renew their pledge of loyalty to the monarchy and the country, uphold the sanctity of the Constitution, and continue to provide the best services to the people.

His pointed this out in his speech for PDRM’s 216th anniversary celebration at the Sarawak police contingent headquarters, at Jalan Badruddin here today.

Adding on, he said being the oldest law enforcer agency in the country, the police force would continue to defend the nation’s peace and sovereignty against all threats.

“In conjunction of PDRM’s anniversary celebration today, I invite all members of the force to renew their pledge of loyalty to the monarchy and the country, uphold the constitution and deliver the best services to the people.

“Also, the concept of community policing will continue to be strengthened so as to create an environment that is free from crimes, in line with this year celebration’s theme of ‘the community and police working closely together’,” said Acryl Sani, whose speech text was delivered by Sarawak Crime Prevention and Community Safety Department chief SAC Lukas Aket.

In the speech, Acryl Sani also thanked the government, the Ministry of Home Affairs and all the strategic partners for supporting PDRM, allowing the force to carry out their duties effectively.

Later at the event, Lukas presented integrity awards and certificates of appreciation to a number of police personnel.