Len Talif: Govt to lobby for S’wak Delta Geopark to be recognised globally

BAU (March 20): The state government will lobby to get the Sarawak Delta Geopark (SDGp) recognised globally, said Datuk Len Talif Salleh.

The Deputy Minister of Urban Planning, Land Administration and Environment said he hoped the Development Working Group chaired by the Economic Planning Unit (EPU) will coordinate the preparation of the SDGp Development and Management Plan as planned this year, in preparation for recognition as a United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco) Global Geopark.

“We hope that one day SDGp can stand on par with other geoparks around the world,” he said at the launch of the SDGp expedition 2023 at Bau Civic Centre today.

Len Talif said with the recognition of SDGp as a national geopark and subsequently at the global level, the state government hopes it can drive socioeconomic development for Sarawak and its people.

He opined the geopark brand would boost tourism as well as Sarawak’s reputation for preserving treasures in the state.

He called on local authorities to participate in the development of SDGp to ensure that the development of infrastructure in the SDGp is ​​done in accordance with the existing planning as well as the requirements of the geopark.

Len Talif stressed Sarawak Forestry Corporation needs to ensure the management of geosites and biosites within the Fully Protected Area is carried out following guidelines that have been set and to use geopark status to promote national parks.

“The Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts needs to promote SDGp in tourism packages and further explore products such as natural beauty and geology, especially in potential geotrails.

“In addition, SDGp needs many storyboards that highlight the morphology of the delta as well as its historical heritage,” he said.

The Sarawak Delta, measuring 3,112 square km, was registered under the National Geopark Development Programme as the country’s sixth national geopark on June 20, 2022.

The SDGp is rich in unique landscapes, including 28 rock geosites, 12 diverse biological geosites, and 14 cultural geosites.

Out of the 28 rock geosites, 12 are of international status, followed by eight of national standing, and another eight local.

SDGp is also rich in biodiversity with Bornean endemic species such as the orang-utan, proboscis monkey, and fairy rock geckos, cultural heritage involving building art, musical equipment, weapons, and multi-ethnic food.

Among those present at the event were Deputy Minister of Transport Datuk Henry Harry Jinep, Batu Kitang assemblyman Lo Khere Chiang, and Opar assemblyman Billy Sujang.