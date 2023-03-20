Man reported missing at sea returns home

MIRI (March 20): A 31-year-old man who had been reported missing at sea at Kampung Bangsal Awat-Awat, Sundar, Lawas on Saturday has returned home.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement said it received confirmation on the man’s safe return from a family member yesterday.

Earlier yesterday, the department was informed by police on the man’s disappearance at 7.38am, and deployed a team to the village to commence a search and rescue operation.

“However, around 9.22am, Bomba received a call from the family informing us that he had returned home safely,” said Bomba.

It added that the man had gone to sea around 6am Saturday but failed to return home that evening.

The villagers then tried to search for him on their own but failed to locate him, prompting family members to file a missing person report with the police.