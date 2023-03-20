Measures, implementation costs to reach 31 pct renewable energy share by 2025 among focus of Dewan Rakyat today

KUALA LUMPUR (March 20): Measures and implementation costs to achieve the 31 per cent renewal energy share in the installed capacity mix by 2025 will be among the focus of the Dewan Rakyat today.

According to the Order Paper on the Parliament website, the question will be raised by Wong Shu Qi (PH-Kluang) during question and answer session to the Minister of Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change.

Datuk Seri Dr Jeffrey Kitingan (GRS-Keningau) will ask if the establishment of the carbon asset exchange in Kuala Lumpur will affect the rights of Sabah and Sarawak to establish the carbon exchanges in their respective states as well as have carbon credit trades generated from the two states.

Also in the list is a question from Datuk Adnan Abu Hassan (BN-Kuala Pilah) to the Minister of Youth and Sports regarding the efforts and cross-ministerial cooperation that are being planned to improve youth development in line with the New Youth Development Model 2030 (MBPB2030) which will be launched this year.

In addition, Datuk Seri M. Saravanan (PH-Tapah) wants to know the government’s proactive measures to see that the centralised labour quarters (CLQs) are made the main alternative and the CLQs meet the standards set by the government and local authorities, as a condition for the employment of workers foreign in the future.

Datuk Mohd Suhaimi Abdullah (PN-Langkawi) is expected to pose a question to the Home Minister on the rights to treatment of people with disability (OKU) involved in drug addiction and whether the government will build a special rehabilitation centre for the group.

After the question and answer session, the Dewan Rakyat session will continue with the debate and winding up of the Supply Bill 2023 at the committee level. – Bernama