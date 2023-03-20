MetMalaysia DG: Thunderstorms, heavy rains, strong winds expected until May as monsoon transitions

KUCHING (March 20): Thunderstorms, heavy rains and strong winds are expected during the monsoon transition phase which is expected to start this Thursday (March 23) until middle of May, said Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) director-general Muhammad Helmi Abdullah.

In a statement today, he said the country will experience light winds from various directions which is conducive for thunderstorms, usually accompanied by heavy rains and strong winds, for a short period of time.

“Such incidents happen mostly during the evenings and early hours of the night in the west coast states and the interior parts of the Peninsula, western Sabah and the western central parts of Sarawak.

“This weather pattern could potentially trigger flash floods and damage unstable structures,” he said in the statement which was posted on MetMalaysia’s Facebook page.

On the start of the monsoon transition phase, he said this marks the end of the 2022-23 North East Monsoon which started since Nov 7 last year.

He advised the public to be more cautious during the monsoon transition phase and regularly check for the latest weather forecast and updates issued by the department through its official website, the myCuaca app or through its official social media platforms.

“The public can also call the department’s hotline 1-300-22-1638 for any further questions,” he added.