MetMalaysia issues thunderstorm warning for Sarawak

KUCHING (March 20): The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a thunderstorm warning for Sarawak this morning.

According to a notice released on its Facebook page at 8.30am today, thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds are expected until 1pm today.

Areas affected include Kuching, Serian, Samarahan, Sri Aman, Betong, Sarikei, Sibu, Mukah and Kapit (Song).

“The warning is issued when there are signs of a thunderstorm with an intensity of rain exceeding 20 mm/hour that is close or expected to occur for more than an hour,” said the notice.